Zelensky had ‘sense of entitlement’ in Oval Office, Vance says

An interview with Vice-President JD Vance has just aired on Fox News.

The segment was filmed before the announcement about Ukraine aid, so Vance didn’t address the news directly.

But he did comment on the Oval Office spat between Trump, Volodymyr Zelensky and himself.

Vance tells host Sean Hannity that Trump “tried to be diplomatic” at the beginning of the meeting.

But after a reporter asked him a question, Vance says he said something that “really set Zelensky off”.

“I tried originally to defuse the situation a little bit,” Vance says.

He says Zelensky had a “lack of respect…a sense of entitlement”.

“He showed a clear unwillingness to engage in the peace process,” Vance says, adding “he’ll get there eventually”.