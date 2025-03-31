Zelensky has ‘big problems’ if he backs out of minerals deal, Trump warns

Despite the change of tone with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump wasn’t exactly positive on Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky, either.

Speaking to reporters on Air Force One, Trump said the Ukrainian leader would have “big problems” if he tried to “back out” of the rare earth minerals deal.

On Friday, Zelensky said his government was scrutinising the text of the latest minerals deal it received from the US. Zelensky said he could not accept anything that threatened Ukraine’s EU integration.

Trump told reporters on Air Force One: “We made a deal on rare earth and now he’s saying, well, you know, I want to renegotiate the deal.

“He wants to be a member of Nato. Well, he was never going to be a member of Nato. He understands that. So if he’s looking to renegotiate the deal, he’s got big problems.”