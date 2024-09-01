Zelensky has sacked the commander of the country’s Air Force four days after crash of F16 fighter which killed top pilot

Ukraine’s President, Volodymyr Zelensky has sacked the commander of the country’s Air Force on Friday, August 30, four days after an F16 fighter jet that Ukraine received from its Western partners crashed during a Russian bombardment and killed the pilot.

The order to dismiss Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk was published on the presidential website.

“We need to protect people. Protect personnel. Take care of all our soldiers,” Mr Zelensky said in an address minutes after the order was published.

He said Ukraine needs to strengthen its army on the command level.

Lieutenant General Anatolii Kryvonozhko was appointed acting air force commander, the army’s general staff said.

The dismissal came on the same day that Oleshchuk directed scathing criticism at a lawmaker who is deputy head of the Ukrainian parliament’s defence committee for her claims that the F16 was shot down by a Patriot air-defence system. Ukraine has received an unspecified number of the US-made systems.

Zelensky sacks head of Ukraine?s air force four days after crash of F16 fighter which killed top pilot

Mariana Bezuhla cited unnamed sources for her claim and demanded punishment for those responsible for the error.

Oleshchuk accused Ms Bezuhla of defaming the air force and discrediting US arms manufacturers and said that he hoped she would face legal consequences for her claims.

“The truth will win,” Ms Bezuhla posted on X shortly after the dismissal order was published.

The air force in its statement did not directly deny that the F16 was hit by a Patriot missile.

US experts have joined the Ukrainian investigation into the crash, the air force said.