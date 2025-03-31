Leader of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky has urged US President Donald Trump to “force Russia into peace.”

Trump, who had previously expressed frustration with Vladimir Putin for undermining Zelensky’s credibility and legitimacy, admitted he was “p*ssed off” with his Russian counterpart. This came after Putin insisted that war-torn Ukraine needed new leadership.

In a post on X on Sunday night, the 47-year-old Ukrainian President stated: “Right now, Russia continues looking for excuses to drag this war out even further. Putin is playing the same game he has since 2014.”

“This is dangerous for everyone – and there should be an appropriate response from the United States, Europe, and all our global partners who seek peace.”

Zelensky’s message on X followed Trump’s warning that Russia could face a new round of severe economic sanctions due to the failure of peace negotiations. Speaking to NBC host Kristen Welker, Trump suggested these sanctions could include a tariff of between 25 and 50 percent on oil from Russia, reports the Mirror.

He also warned other countries that if they purchase oil from Putin’s country: “you can’t do business in the United States.”