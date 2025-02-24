Zelensky Offers To Resign For Ukraine To Join NATO

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has expressed willingness to give up the presidency for Ukraine to acquire membership of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) amid its ongoing war with Russia.

Speaking during a news conference in Kyiv on Sunday, Zelenskyy stressed the need for security of Ukraine.

“Yes, I am happy, if it is for the peace of Ukraine. If you need me to leave this chair, I am ready to do that, and I also can exchange it for NATO membership for Ukraine.”

The U.S Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth, had on February 13 said Ukraine joining NATO would not be a “realistic outcome”, stating Trump’s willingness to broker peace between the country and Russia.

According to him, restoring Ukraine’s pre-2014 borders was “an unrealistic objective” as the U.S. is keen to end the conflict.

However, Zelenskyy informed Western allies, particularly the US, that Ukraine’s priority is its immediate security, not distant promises, stating that Ukraine is not merely a guest in European discussions but also a key player.

As Ukraine prepares to host a critical meeting with European leaders on Monday, Zelensky called for unity, warning against divisions that could undermine current efforts.

“It’s not a toy, it’s a war. We need partnership, we need help, but we can’t lose our independence, we can’t lose our dignity,” he stated.

Zelensky acknowledged that while the EU continues to provide military assistance, some crucial weapons remain under U.S. licensing, making American support indispensable.

According to him, the support from the U.S. is “not just money, the sanctions are also very important”.

The Ukrainian president who has had a quarrelsome week with the U.S. President, Donald Trump, extended an invitation to him, hoping to secure his support.

“Maybe he will come, or maybe I will go to Washington,” he said, adding that such talks would be “very useful.”

Zelensky waved off recent criticism from Trump who labelled him a “dictator” who failed to conduct an election.

Responding with a smile, he said, “I wasn’t offended, but a dictator would be.”

He revealed Ukraine’s intention to negotiate over its rare earth minerals, which the U.S. has demanded as compensation for its continued support for Kyiv—a u-turn on his previous stance.

“We are ready to share,” Zelenskyy stated, but insisted that the U.S. must also ensure Russia is forced to end the war.

He emphasized that any future peace agreement must come with concrete security guarantees that Russia will not return much later.

“We can’t believe Russia, we can’t count on their words,” he stated.