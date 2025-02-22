Zelensky open to US investment in minerals if Ukraine benefits, says senior aid

A senior adviser to President Volodymyr Zelensky says Ukraine is open to US investment in rare earth minerals – but Kyiv must get economic gains from a deal and be given security guarantees.

Speaking to the BBC World Service’s Weekend programme, Mykhailo Podolyak says he’s “surprised” by US President Donald Trump’s recent comments.

“It is a bit strange because we see his aggressive rhetoric towards Europe and Ukraine and his much less justified rhetoric towards the Russian Federation,” he says. “We don’t quite understand yet why this administration is making these claims … these claims are definitely unfair.”

He emphasises that Ukraine is looking to cooperate with the US, adding that it’s “prepared to open investments into the global industries and the development of mineral fields”.

But Ukraine also needs security guarantees, he says.

“If the US refuses to support Ukraine, it will be a demoralising factor for the whole of Europe and it will harm the reputation of the US,” he adds.- BBC