Zelensky ready to work under Trump’s ‘strong leadership’ after ‘regrettable’ showdown





(BBC) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says last Friday’s fiery meeting with Donald Trump is “regrettable” and “did not go the way it was supposed to.”





Ukraine is “ready to work under President Trump’s strong leadership” to negotiate a peace deal and ready to sign a minerals deal, Zelensky says.



It comes after the US announced it would pause military aid to Ukraine.





EU chief Ursula von der Leyen says Europe is ready to “step up” on defence, while Russia praises Trump’s decision, saying it “could really push the Kyiv regime to a peace process.”





The US is by far the single biggest source of military aid to Ukraine.





For Ukraine, this decision amounts to the blocking of a major artery keeping it alive, writes BBC’S Ukraine correspondent James Waterhouse.