Zelensky says Putin cannot be trusted, ask wagner boss for proof

Zelensky has talked about his plan for peace that he believes will stop the war in Ukraine.

He also mentioned that there will be a peace summit soon, and encouraged everyone to come once it is confirmed.

He believes that unity should be talked about openly, not in secret meetings.

Zelensky said that you can’t trust evil people, like Prigozhin. He was the leader of a group that rebelled against Putin and later died in a plane crash.

Zelensky finished his speech by expressing his hope that Russia’s war will be the final one in the world. He said “Slava Ukraini” as he walked off the stage.