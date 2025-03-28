Zelensky says ‘Putin will d!e soon’ and vows ‘it will come to an end’

Ukraine’s President, Volodymyr Zelensky has claimed that Vladimir Putin ‘will d!e soon’ amid unconfirmed reports that the Russian leader is battling poor health.

Zelensky made the claim during a sit-down interview with journalists in Paris following a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron yesterday.

He said: ‘He (Putin) will d!e soon, and that’s a fact, and it will come to an end.’

Putin has long faced rumours that he suffers from health issues.

In recent years the 72-year-old has appeared to have a puffy face, a twitching leg and blood-shot eyes only fuelling the speculation further.

One particular famous incident in 2022 saw the president slouching in his chair while gripping a table and slurring his words during a meeting with then-Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu.

There have also been claims that he might have cancer and Parkinson’s Disease including reports of him coughing incessantly, and his hands and feet making jerky movements.

During last night’s interview, Zelensky also claimed that Putin is trying ‘hit the European Union from within’ in reference to more Russian-friendly members of the bloc such as Hungary.