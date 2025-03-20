ZELENSKY TO BRIEF EU LEADERS ON UKRAINE NEGOTIATIONS



EU leaders are gathering in Brussels for a high-stakes summit focused on Ukraine, Trump’s diplomatic efforts with Russia, and a massive €150B plan to rearm the bloc.





Zelensky will address the 27 leaders via video link as concerns grow over Putin’s demand to halt military aid to Kyiv.



While 26 nations back continued support for Ukraine, Hungary remains opposed, blocking resolutions on the EU’s “peace through strength” strategy.



