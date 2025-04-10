ZELENSKY: UKRAINE READY TO DROP $50B ON U.S AIR DEFENSES



Zelensky said Ukraine is ready to buy 10 Patriot systems and more – up to $50B worth of military hardware – framing it as a long-term security deal, not a handout.





The shift would turn Ukraine into a paying customer of U.S military tech, sidestepping the stalled aid circus in Washington.





It comes as Trump and Vance push for new conditions on assistance, including demands for rare earths and energy deals in return for future aid.





European countries have pledged $126B more in aid, while U.S support remains uncertain.