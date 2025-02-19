Zelensky wants US special envoy to ‘walk Kyiv’s streets’

Keith Kellogg, Trump’s US special envoy to Ukraine, arrived in Kyiv this morning.

At a news conference a short while ago, Zelensky said it was “very important for me that he himself [Kellogg] walks on Kyiv streets, other cities” to see the real situation to dispel disinformation being spread by Russia.

Zelensky said that Kellogg “earlier said that 20-30% of the capital was gone, everything ruined”.

“I want him to see everything for himself,” said the Ukrainian president, “and then talk to people about whether they trust their president, whether they trust Putin. Let him ask them about Trump: what they think after comments made by the president”.

He added that he is “ready to go to the front line” with Kellogg, so he would be able to talk to Ukrainian military personnel.