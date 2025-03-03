🚨🇺🇸TRUMP: ZELENSKY WILL ACCEPT MY TERMS AND I WILL PROTECT UKRAINE



“Now, Zelenskyy will have no choice but to back down and accept Trump’s terms. But here’s the genius part—Trump is actually protecting Ukraine without dragging the U.S. into war.





By negotiating a mineral deal, Trump ensures that Americans will be involved in Ukraine’s mining industry. This prevents Russia from launching an invasion, because attacking Ukraine would mean endangering American lives—something that would force the U.S. to respond.

Trump played both sides like a master chess player. In the end, Zelensky will have no choice but to concede, because without U.S. support, Ukraine cannot win a prolonged war against Russia. And once U.S. companies have mining operations in Ukraine, Putin will be unable to attack without triggering massive international consequences.





Don’t underestimate Donald Trump. In this game of chess, he’s 10 moves ahead of everyone.”