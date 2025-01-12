Zelenskyy Hails Japan’s Fresh ‘Decisive Action’ Against Russia

Ukraine’s President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, has expressed gratitude to Japan for its decision to impose new sanctions on Russia for its war in Ukraine.

In an X post on Friday, Zelenskyy said the sanctions are crucial to protecting Ukraine from Russia’s continued aggression.

The sanctions aimed to cripple Russia’s ability to manufacture advanced weapons will include asset freezes on 33 entities and 12 individuals, export bans on 53 entities, and 335 restricted goods.

“It is a significant blow to Russia’s military-industrial complex, limiting access to critical microelectronics and creating additional obstacles for the production of missiles and drones.

“By restricting Russia’s ability to manufacture tools of terror, these measures help protect Ukrainian lives and strengthen Ukraine’s defense against aggression.

“We are deeply grateful for Japan’s decisive action in supporting Ukraine,” Zelenskyy said.

The war escalated on February 24, 2022, when Russia invaded Ukraine, leading to numerous sanctions on Russia and multiple losses on both sides.