Ukraine’s President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy has made public his family’s assets, income, expenses, and financial obligations in 2024.

The Presidential Office published the Ukranian leader’s declaration on Sunday, March 30 as part of the country’s fight against corruption.

In 2024, Zelenskyy’s family income totaled Hr 15,286,193 ($368,556), including Hr 8,585,532 ($207,000) from the sales of government bonds.

The income, comprising the president’s salary, bank interest, and payments from private real estate lease, was slightly higher than the $316,700 income in 2023.

The Presidential Office indicated that the increase in the 2024 earnings was due to the resumption of full rental payments.

“There were no other significant changes in the assets, real estate, or vehicles of the President’s family last year,” the information noted.

The mandatory electronic asset declaration for public officials in Ukraine was instituted in 2014 to promote transparency and accountability.

The annual report was paused in 2022 after Russia’s invasion but reinstituted in October 2023 after Zelenskyy signed a law resuming the declarations.