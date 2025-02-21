Zelenskyy ‘Played Biden Like A Fiddle’, Manipulated U.S — Trump Blasts Ukraine President

U.S. President Donald Trump launched a blistering attack on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, accusing him of being “a dictator” having remained in power beyond his designated tenure.

In a post on his Truth Social platform on Wednesday, Trump said Zelenskyy manipulated the United States into pouring billions into a war that “never had to start.”

Trump painted Zelenskyy as an ungrateful leader who played former U.S. President Joe Biden “like a fiddle,” while suggesting that Ukraine has become “a bottomless pit for American taxpayer dollars.”

“Think of it, a modestly successful comedian, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, talked the United States of America into spending $350 Billion Dollars, to go into a War that couldn’t be won, that never had to start, but a War that he, without the U.S. and “TRUMP,” will never be able to settle.

“The United States has spent $200 Billion Dollars more than Europe, and Europe’s money is guaranteed, while the United States will get nothing back,” he said.

He argued that Europe, which has a far greater stake in the conflict, should have borne the financial burden, not the U.S.

“ Why didn’t Sleepy Joe Biden demand Equalization, in that this War is far more important to Europe than it is to us — We have a big, beautiful Ocean as separation,” he said.

Trump further claimed without evidence that half of the U.S. aid sent to Ukraine is “missing,” implying that there is corruption within Zelenskyy’s government.

“On top of this, Zelenskyy admits that half of the money we sent him is “MISSING.” He refuses to have Elections, is very low in Ukrainian Polls, and the only thing he was good at was playing Biden “like a fiddle.” A Dictator without Elections, Zelenskyy better move fast or he is not going to have a Country left,” Trump added.

“In the meantime, we are successfully negotiating an end to the War with Russia, something all admit only “TRUMP,” and the Trump Administration, can do.

“Biden never tried, Europe has failed to bring Peace, and Zelenskyy probably wants to keep the gravy train going.

“I love Ukraine, but Zelenskyy has done a terrible job, his Country is shattered, and MILLIONS have unnecessarily died – And so it continues,” he said.

Both leaders have traded words after Zelenskyy criticised the meeting held between U.S. and Russian officials, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The Ukrainian president had said his U.S counterpart was “living in a space filled with disinformation” over claims that Zelenskyy had lost popularity among Ukrainians over the war with Russia.