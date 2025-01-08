Zendaya and Tom Holland are engaged 

American actress and singer Zendaya Coleman and British actor Tom Holland are officially engaged, sources close to the couple have confirmed.

The news of the engagement between the Spider-Man co-stars, both 28, was first reported by TMZ, which revealed that Holland proposed in an intimate setting at one of Zendaya’s family homes in the U.S. during the holiday season.

Zendaya subtly sparked speculation when she appeared at the 2025 Golden Globes on January 5, wearing a dazzling diamond ring on her left hand. The ring is believed to be a 5.02-carat East-West Cushion Diamond Button Back Ring by Jessica McCormack, listed in the engagement section of the jeweler’s collection.

Holland hinted at special plans for the holidays during a December 2024 podcast appearance, mentioning he would be spending time with Zendaya’s family in a “secret” location.

The couple, who play Peter Parker and MJ in the Spider-Man films, were long rumored to be just friends before being spotted sharing a kiss in July 2021, confirming their off-screen romance. Over the years, they’ve maintained a low profile, carefully navigating the public and media interest in their relationship.

Holland and Zendaya have spoken candidly about their desire to protect their private lives. In 2021, Holland emphasized the importance of privacy, telling GQ, “This isn’t my story. It’s our story.”

Zendaya echoed these sentiments in a 2023 interview with Elle, highlighting the need to “protect the peace” in their relationship while embracing the love they share.

Fans of the couple have celebrated their journey, from co-stars to one of Hollywood’s favorite real-life love stories. The engagement marks the latest chapter in their evolving partnership, as they continue to balance their high-profile careers with their commitment to one another.