ZEPH printing hard copies of new curriculum after digital release



By Martha Kanene



The Zambia Education Publishing House – ZEPH has electronically published and distributed all the 29 syllabi material to all schools under the new curriculum.



ZEPH Managing Director AGNESS WILKINS says the printing of hard copies is however underway.



Dr. WILKINS says so far 16,000 early childhood education materials have already been printed.



She adds that no physical copies have been distributed yet, but ZEPH remains confident that within the coming weeks, schools will begin receiving printed materials.



Dr. WILKINS has further emphasised that despite initial challenges, including staffing shortages and technical complexities, the focus remains on delivering quality education resources without delay.



She was speaking in an interview with ZNBC News in LUSAKA today.