ZESCO $80M MISTAKEN PAYMENT IMPLICATIONS- Fred M’membe

ZESCO $80M MISTAKEN PAYMENT IMPLICATIONS

1. A payment of such magnitude will obviously go through rigorous scrutiny before it can be authorised. To say it’s a mistake is far from the truth. No normal organization can externalise such an amount with serious scrutiny, and ZESCO has sufficient internal control process as it is.



2. ⁠ If it was a mistaken payment, I can recall it from China Exim Bank. So why is ZESCO not asking for recall, and if it was not due, why should China Exim Bank refuse to reverse the remittance?



3. ⁠If it will be treated as advance payment or deposit, will interest accrue to it, or is it a non interest bearing advance?



4. ⁠If no interest will accrue, then the opportunity cost to Zambia is high. Assume you placed $80m on a 30-day fixed deposit account! How much interest would you earn? So this will be forgone as a non interest bearing advance

In conclusion, I do not see this as a mistake but a deliberate payment which was made for whatever reason and things have not gone according to plan.

I repeat, ZESCO has administered numerous similar payments in the past with no mistake. Secondly, ZESCO has sufficient financial management processes and procedures, including internal controls, before a payment is released, and therefore, this cannot be a payment made by mistake.

Something fishy here and things did not go according to plan period…

Fred M’membe