ZESCO ADVISED TO BALANCE POWER EXPORTS AND DOMESTIC POWER NEEDS AS LOAD-SHEDDING RESUMES

Developmental Activist Archie Mulunda is urging power utility, zesco to balance its power export commitments and domestic power needs as load-shedding resumes next Monday.

Mr. Mulunda tells Phoenix News that although Zambia is an export-oriented country and calling for the halting of power exports would injure the economy, it is important for Zesco to explore ways to manage its power export obligations while also meeting local power demands.

Mr. Mulunda has also highlighted the importance of diversifying the country’s energy sources and prioritizing alternative forms of energy given the changing weather patterns.

He says it is crucial for the country to invest in affordable solar energy solutions that can cater to the needs of the majority of citizens unlike the current situation.

PHOENIX NEWS