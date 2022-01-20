By Michael Kaluba

Zesco Limited and the Copperbelt Energy Corporation –CEC- have commenced negotiations to agree new arrangements for power supply and provision of transmission services between them to replace the Bulk Supply Agreement-BSA- that expired in march 2020.

Speaking jointly on the negotiations, which commenced on Monday, the managing directors of the two power utilities, Engineer Victor Mapani and Owen Silavwe, both acknowledged the long standing mutual relationship that the two companies enjoyed but came to an end in March 2020.

In a joint press statement made available to Phoenix News, both CEC and ZESCO have agreed that the time has come for the two companies to work together constructively to put in place a new agreement that should carry their business relationship forward and effectively support the growth of the Zambian economy.

The two managing directors have pledged commitment to working together to find a win-win solution that is mutually acceptable and also beneficial to the entire power sector and the country at large.

The negotiations have started almost 2 years since the last bulk supply agreement expired on 31st March 2020, renewal declined by the previous government and leading to a chaotic signing of a statutory instrument, declaring CEC infrastructure common carrier but only to be rescinded by the courts of law.

