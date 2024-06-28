ZESCO APOLOGY – EXTENDED HOURS OF POWER RATIONING IN LUSAKA.

LUSAKA, Thursday 27 June, 2024. ZESCO LIMITED wishes to apologize for the extended hours of power rationing experienced by our domestic customers in Lusaka and surrounding areas.

The Corporation acknowledges that some customers have been off supply since the early hours of today extending into the afternoon .

This was caused by additional power deficit arising from a technical fault at Ndola Energy Company Limited which lost some generating units since last evening (26 June, 2024) as well as limitations on our imported power where demand outstripped the allocated supply.

The extended hours of power rationing have affected all the four groups on the load management schedules.

ZESCO further wishes to advise that the normalization process may go up to Monday 1st July, 2024.

ZESCO regrets any inconvenience this extended power outage has caused and wishes to thank you for your patience .

Issued By

CORPORATE AFFAIRS