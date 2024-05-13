ZESCO boss, Mapani reportedly sent on forced leave?

ZESCO managing director Victor Mapani, has reportedly been sent on forced leave following the hiking of electricity tariffs, which has so far sucked in Reynolds Bowa, the Energy Regulation Board (ERB) chairman and the director general Jahane Mukabe.

Efforts to get a comment from Mr Mapani and Minister of Energy Peter Kapala failed as several calls made to their phones were not answered.

A query sent to Energy Minister Peter Kapala, his Permanent Secretary Peter Mumba and Mr Mapani was not responded to by press time.

However, sources close to the matter said yesterday that Mr Mapani had been sent on forced leave over the electricity tariffs hike among other reasons, including allegations of nepotism .