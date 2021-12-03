MUNDENDE FIRED AT ZESCO

ZESCO BOARD APPOINTS ENG. VICTOR B. MAPANI AS NEW ZESCO LIMITED MANAGING DIRECTOR

Lusaka, 3rd December 2021 – The Board of Directors for ZESCO Limited with the approval of the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC), has appointed Eng. Victor B. Mapani as the Managing Director of ZESCO Limited with immediate effect.

Eng. Mapani has extensive experience in the energy sector having worked in various power utilities and quasi government institutions in Zambia and abroad.



The IDC and the ZESCO Board are confident Eng. Mapani will execute his role diligently and undertake key reforms that will make ZESCO a profitable enterprise.



Meanwhile, the Board of Directors of ZESCO has terminated the contract of ZESCO Limited Managing Director, Mr Victor Mundende with immediate effect. The Board of Directors has since thanked Mr Mundende for his services and wished him well in his future endeavors.

Ends

Issued by

(Original signed)

Namakau Mukelabai

Head Corporate Communication

Industrial Development Corporatio