MUNDENDE FIRED AT ZESCO
ZESCO BOARD APPOINTS ENG. VICTOR B. MAPANI AS NEW ZESCO LIMITED MANAGING DIRECTOR
Lusaka, 3rd December 2021 – The Board of Directors for ZESCO Limited with the approval of the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC), has appointed Eng. Victor B. Mapani as the Managing Director of ZESCO Limited with immediate effect.
Eng. Mapani has extensive experience in the energy sector having worked in various power utilities and quasi government institutions in Zambia and abroad.
The IDC and the ZESCO Board are confident Eng. Mapani will execute his role diligently and undertake key reforms that will make ZESCO a profitable enterprise.
Meanwhile, the Board of Directors of ZESCO has terminated the contract of ZESCO Limited Managing Director, Mr Victor Mundende with immediate effect. The Board of Directors has since thanked Mr Mundende for his services and wished him well in his future endeavors.
Ends
Issued by
(Original signed)
Namakau Mukelabai
Head Corporate Communication
Industrial Development Corporatio
We are tired of hearing this
I hope this time it is true, this is the second time this useless cadre is being fired in 100 days of the NDGRZ. Fire thunder all plunderers.
This is the second time he is being fired again for the second time once again twice now. Kikikikiki.
Firing people on Fridays napa Weekend is sadistic Guys, nshita yakutusha, umbi akaikulika ka nangu ukunwa DOOM!!!!!
Let him go please. He has cost us a lot of electrical appliances in our homes.
Please review all appointments in zesco corporation and let all senior positions they created be reviewed and reapplied to those who want to. There is a lot of miss use of money there.
Mundende, it’s over due. You were such a nunsense.
wonderful we want to see a Zambia load shedding free and affordable economy.
Finally the cry of Zambians has been answered.
Hope to see less load shedding with the new
Team.
After that open letter addressing his bosses as incompetent and accomplices to the mess in ZESCO it was expected.
Hope we can now get a fair assessment and answers to so many issues regarding the mismanagement of the institution.
Good riddance!
Let him now account for his sins and go Mu Ndende!
Why has it taken this long to fire him? Delays cost taxpayers money in the form of extra wages, accrued benefits etc.
These CEOs now realise the game is up and may be involved in last ditch efforts to undermine institutions and engage in shady deals. So they must be replaced ASAP.
Now the spotlight must shine not only on the rest of senior management in ZESCO but also on other parastatal companies and government agencies whose CEOs were untouchable under the PF corrupt and despotic machinery.
My appeal to the new dawn government is to advertise the positions before appointments are made during this important clean-up exercise.
wonderful we want to see a Zambia load shedding free and affordable economy.