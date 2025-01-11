Zesco caught pants down over their UPND employee –Mufulira-Central MP

Zesco caught pants down over their UPND employee – MP

By Chinoyi Chipulu

Zesco chairman Vickson Ncube’s response that I should present facts showing their employee’s involvement in campaigns to become member of parliament on the UPND ticket is upsetting and shows he is complicit in this scandal, says Mufulira-Central member of parliament Golden Mwila.

And Mwila said the company has been caught pants down, that is why they wanted him to provide evidence when he has already availed them the name of the alleged employee.

On Monday, Mwila said he would engage Zesco, to find out if the company had permitted political campaigns of their employee, Elijah Biyete, who was campaigning to unseat him as area MP, if it was within the law to allow their workers to campaign for political office.

In response, Ncube said the company would institute investigations if Mwila presented facts on his allegations.

But Mwila wondered what evidence when he had mentioned Biyete’s https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/zesco-caught-pants-down-over-their-upnd-employee-mp/