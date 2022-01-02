ZESCO CEO HAS FIRED HIGHLY QUALIFIED PERSONS

The engineering fraternity is astonished by the latest developments at the power utility, Zesco.

It’s without glitch that Zesco has been underperforming for a while and the past few years have been worse in-sofar as professionalism is concerned.

The change of Board and top management was inevitable.

However, the broader purpose and significance of Zesco in national development remains the same. The company is important for energy security of the country.

Victor Mapani has been in office as CEO for close to a month. Some actions taken so far are alarming. About 30 essential and experienced engineers have been purged.

These are mostly qualified and competent technical staff of 10-20 years experience and were are deployed across the country to man important and sensitive installations in generation, transmission, protection and distribution of power.

This purge is tantamount to sabotage of the national economy. There’s no doubt that national security has now been placed in jeopardy.

The new CEO once worked for Zesco at a relatively junior level, but left in acrimonious situations. He has come back with exceptional vengeance and is purging anyone he is suspects is an enemy.

Most of the victims are just career engineers at operational level in power stations, divisional and regional offices. They have nothing to do with politics

So far: