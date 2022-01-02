ZESCO CEO HAS FIRED HIGHLY QUALIFIED PERSONS
The engineering fraternity is astonished by the latest developments at the power utility, Zesco.
It’s without glitch that Zesco has been underperforming for a while and the past few years have been worse in-sofar as professionalism is concerned.
The change of Board and top management was inevitable.
However, the broader purpose and significance of Zesco in national development remains the same. The company is important for energy security of the country.
Victor Mapani has been in office as CEO for close to a month. Some actions taken so far are alarming. About 30 essential and experienced engineers have been purged.
These are mostly qualified and competent technical staff of 10-20 years experience and were are deployed across the country to man important and sensitive installations in generation, transmission, protection and distribution of power.
This purge is tantamount to sabotage of the national economy. There’s no doubt that national security has now been placed in jeopardy.
The new CEO once worked for Zesco at a relatively junior level, but left in acrimonious situations. He has come back with exceptional vengeance and is purging anyone he is suspects is an enemy.
Most of the victims are just career engineers at operational level in power stations, divisional and regional offices. They have nothing to do with politics
So far:
- Alick Silavwe,
2.Wilson Banda.
- Dr Mwelwa Elenestina
- Chileshe Luputa
- Bessie Banda
- Isaac Chisanga
- Felix Chifwaila
- Alice simbaya
- Brian Kambole
- Dambile Kabemba
- Thomas Nyirenda
- Mwalimu Silwembe
- Kennedy Sichone
- Percy Chisanga.
- Mutale Mambwe
- Mathew Phiri
- Alex Mbumba
- Thomas Sinkamba
- Pearson Bwalya
- Robinson Kabwe
- Abraham Sashi
- Andrew Munde
- Paul Monde
This is a politically motivated purge. The engineers are being sacked without any charges of misconduct or underperformance. Is there justice in such actions? What else then can this be if not a purge, and, at what cost? The new CEO at ZESCO could not have done this alone without urging from the new government. There has just been too many sackings everywhere that you can not fail to call them vengeance. The UPND government can achieve the socio-economic development targets without the risk of causing widespread bitterness and instability. After some time UPND will begin counting the cost of this negative conduct. Do they really have to do things the same despised PF way? Going forward HH and UPND should set new standards for themselves and for the country. There can never be genuine peace and unity in the country without justice, forgiveness and reconciliation.