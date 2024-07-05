ZESCO DEPLETES 70 PERCENT OF WATER IN KARIBA DAM

ZAMBIA’s power utility company Zesco has announced that it has depleted 70 percent of water in the Kariba Dam remaining with only 30%.

A tour of the Kariba North Power Bank revealed that the power plant which normally operates six power generating machines now operates only two due to the recinded water levels.

Kariba North Nank Senior Power Station Manager Cephas Museba said the dam was allocated eight billion cubic meters of water to use for the year 2024 but will now be forced to implement further load shedding to manage the remaining 30%.

Museba added that the utility is currently facing challenges in the importation of power due to power lines transmission overload.

He said the Zimbabwean power transmission lines which the country uses to import power from Mozambique are usually congested at peak hours posing a major challenge for the company.

“We were only allocated eight billion cubic meters of water and Zimbabwe was also allocated 80 cubic meters of water to utilise from January to December. As we speak, We have already used up 70% of that and we are remaining with 30% and we have only done half of the year.” Museba added,

“This is where the challenge comes in, where we have load shedding because we want to see how best we can utilise this 80 billion.”

