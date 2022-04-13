ZESCO DISPELS REPORTS THAT ONLY ONE TURBINE AT KAFUE GORGE LOWER POWER PLANT IS WORKING

By Chileshe Mwango

Zesco Limited has dispelled reports by some sections of the media that only one turbine at the 750 megawatts Kafue Gorge lower power plant is working out of the two commissioned machines.

Information circulating in some sections of the media indicates that the second turbine at the plant went off shortly after it was commissioned leaving only two working at the moment.

But Zesco Limited Senior Manager Corporate Affairs John Kunda explains that all the two machines producing 300 megawatts at the power plant are working while the third one is undergoing a reliability test.

Dr. Kunda further explains that the fourth turbine is also earmarked for commissioning soon as final works are ongoing.

Meanwhile, Dr. Kunda has dispelled fears of the country experiencing any load-shedding as the power utility company’s current production is up to capacity.

PHOENIX NEWS