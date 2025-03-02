ZESCO, ERB Under Fire Over Alleged Misinformation on Kariba Water Levels



A storm of controversy has erupted following revelations by the Zambezi River Authority (ZRA) that water allocation to ZESCO will increase from 17 billion cubic liters in 2024 to 42 billion cubic liters in 2025 due to rising water levels in the Kariba Dam.





This statement has sparked outrage, contradicting ZESCO’s earlier narrative that, despite heavy rains, water levels at Kariba remain lower than the previous year — a claim many now view as misleading.





Dr. Sylvester Mashamba, in a strongly-worded social media post, accused Zesco Limited and the Energy Regulation Board- ERB of “corporate misinformation,” suggesting the narrative was crafted to justify power tariff hikes.





“Clearly, this has been a serious corporate misinformation by ZESCO supported by ERB to cheat Zambians of their power tariffs,” Dr. Mashamba stated.





He called for urgent disciplinary action against ZESCO, the immediate dissolution of ERB, and the reversal of the recently imposed emergency electricity tariffs.





“Where are our MPs and the customer associations? Where is Civil Society?” he questioned, urging national leaders and consumer watchdogs to step in and hold the institutions accountable.





The public now eagerly awaits responses from both ZESCO and ERB as pressure mounts for transparency and accountability regarding the country’s energy crisis.



Developing story…