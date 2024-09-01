ZESCO FACES ANOTHER POWER TRANSFER HURDLE



Barely 24 hours after a fault was rectified on the electricity import route via Namibia, ZESCO has faced power transfer constraints on the same route leading to continued increased load-shedding in some areas.



ZESCO spokesperson MATONGO MAUMBI says this is because on Friday 30th August around 22:00 hours, the converter on the Namibia route experienced another failure.



Mr. MAUMBI says this has caused reduced available imports to just 33 megawatts out of the scheduled 160 megawatts.



He has told ZNBC in news in a statement that Maamba Collieries Limited also remains under annual maintenance, resulting in 150 megawatts being temporarily off the grid until 12 September 2024.



Mr. MATONGO said ZESCO is however making every effort to ensure that all affected domestic customers receive power during unscheduled intervals as the supply stabilizes.