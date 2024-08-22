ZESCO FACES CRITICISM OVER IMPENDING KARIBA SHUTDOWN



Zambia’s state-owned electricity company, ZESCO, is under fire as it struggles to manage the ongoing energy crisis. The company recently announced a planned increase in load-shedding hours to 17 hours per day and a potential 156% tariff hike, pending approval from the Energy Regulation Board (ERB). These measures have not been well-received by consumers, who are already facing significant challenges due to the energy shortages.



Critics argue that ZESCO should prioritize addressing its internal issues before passing additional costs on to consumers. As the Kariba Dam rehabilitation project looms, the need for clear communication from ZESCO is crucial. Consumers and stakeholders demand more information on how the shutdown will impact service delivery and what they can expect during this period.



ZESCO’s attempts to reassure the nation that these measures are temporary have done little to quell public skepticism. Many continue to call for greater transparency and a more effective approach to tackle the challenges facing Zambia’s energy sector.



KUMWESU AUG 22, 2024