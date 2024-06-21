ZESCO finishes allocated water for 2024 for Power Generation at Kariba

ZESCO Acting Deputy Director Distribution and Customer Services, Kennedy Muchanga has disclosed that the company has overdrawn its share of water allocated for generation.

For this reason ZESCO says besides the normal load-shedding timetable, it will implement emergency rationing, which will result in more hours of load-shedding.

The Zambezi River Authority (the Authority) allocated 16 Billion Cubic Meters (BCM) of water to be shared equally between ZESCO Limited (ZESCO) and Kariba Hydro Power Company (KHPC) for their power generation operations at Kariba for the year 2024.

The 2024 water allocation was informed by the 2023/2024 rainfall forecasts made by the Southern Africa Climate Outlook Forum-27 (SARCOF-27) and the corresponding downscaled projections by the National Metrological Agencies of Zambia and Zimbabwe, which all showed a high probability of a normal to below normal 2023/2024 rainfall season for the Kariba Lower Catchment and normal to above normal rainfall season for the Kariba Upper catchment.