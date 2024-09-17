ZESCO halts mass Exodus of engineers.



According to an internal memorandum issued on 16th September, 2024 Maxwell Saya, Dire tor( HC&D), ZESCO has, with immediate effect, halted all requests for mutal seperation.



The corporation is plaqued by mass corruption, systemic failure, lack of foresight and forecast by the board and management, tribalism, negligence, top heavy management and incompetence.



Now professionals want to leave in droves..and ZESCO won’t let them.



Fire that board and management! Why would professionals, in this era of few or no job opportunities, seek to leave lucrative employment? Something terribly wrong at ZESCO.