ZESCO HAS OFFERED FREE TRANSPORT TO FOUR PROTESTERS TO KARIBA DAM

ZESCO has offered free Transport for the Four people who attempted to protest against load shedding at ZESCO Headquarters in Lusaka this morning. They have been taken to Kariba Dam to appreciate the impact of climate change.

Sources close to the ZESCO Comms department has disclosed that ZESCO is losing alot of money through load management and it’s not in their wish but circumstances.

It is unfortunate that people would think it’s deliberate when it’s well known fact that climate change is real.

The Source has disclosed that it’s a wish of the ZESCO management that the four who have been transported to Kariba Dam will be ambassadors of truth to the public as far as load management is concern.