ZESCO has scammed me Half a Million – Mwala Moto

ZESCO has sammed me Half a Million 😭 😭 😔

Mwala Moto wrote;

Imbwa ndine for investing over 500 pin to construct a ZESCO power line and buying a 200kva transformer which have all transfered to become ZESCO property 🙆🏽‍♂️🙆🏽‍♂️🙆🏽‍♂️ Despite footing the whole bill myself and even engaging a private contractor at my own cost, am not allowed to demolish the line and sale the items but yet I have no power most of the time and my business is struggling🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️

Yet I could have used the money to build a solar system😭😭 That I could fully own, capitalize on my balance sheet and even borrow against it 😭😭Apa am even remembering the advise of my good Friend Radical Farmer 🙆🏽‍♂️ He told me; Mr. Mooto just use your money to set up a solar system but as a typical Zambian ati awe ni funa ZESCO, Solar ivuta when their is no Sun 🌄😭 Apa I see the sun daily more than the ZESCO power I called reliable 🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️ Imbwa ndine for sure.

Friends if you have a farm or a house avoid the scam of putting aside resources to construct a power line and buying a transformer to connect ZESCO power, learn from me 😭 Just use your resources to set up a solar system, it might appear expensive but its more reliable and even cheaper in the long-run. Poppy ndine for contributing 500pin to the ZESCO infrustructure to access power I rarely have 🙆🏽‍♂️🙆🏽‍♂️🙆🏽‍♂️