ZESCO INCREASES LOAD-SHEDDING TO 12 HOURS, TWICE PER DAY OF 6 HOURS EACH

…..But ZESCO says they are waiting for ERB approval.

ZESCO has increased load-shedding hours from eight to 12 but utility spokesperson Matongo Maumbi says the 12-hour schedule is still a proposal which is pending approval.

After routinely checking their new load shedding schedule on Monday, some citizens observed that Zesco had implemented a 12-hour long staggered schedule. For some, they had two 6-hour long stretches in the day while others had a four-hour blackout followed by an eight-hour black out later in the day and Zesco proceeded to follow this new schedule.

But when contacted to get an explanation, Monday, Maumbi said the new schedule was subject to approval.

“That document, some people were overzealous in sharing; it’s supposed to be shared only after the Minister [of Energy] makes an announcement. Because that was just a holding time table, we applied to them that we be allowed to extend to 12 hours officially because in most places, power has been extended to about that much…

NEWSDIGGERS