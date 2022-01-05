ZESCO Chairperson of the Board of Directors, Vickson Ncube has dismissed assertions that ZESCO will be privatised.

Mr. Ncube contributed his official views on Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba’s facebook page and wrote;

“Emmanuel Mwamba I can state categorically without fear of contradiction that there are NO plans to privatise ZESCO. You can quote me if you so desire” Vickson Ncube.

Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba’s Response;

“Thank you so much Board Chairperson for such an assurance and for your firm position on the matter.”

“But my view remains that the decision on the future of ZESCO lies with Policy Makers and your employers as you may not be privy to the commitments they have made with entities such as the IMF.”

“Similarly, your employers, the IDC has advertised for a Consultant who must assess, among other things, the proposal to unbundle ZESCO’S main divisions such as Generation, Transmission, Distribution and Retail”.

“It is for this reason that I am calling for full disclosure of the “bold and ambitious economic reforms” that Zambia has committed to the IMF to implement.”

“Further I am calling for a broad, consultative economic Indaba to discuss and obtain consensus from key stakeholders on some of these major changes, with a lifetime impact on the life of our country, that this government wishes to take”.

“On ZESCO and because of its strategic nature to the energy security of the country, whether Government wishes to unbundle, commercialise or sell certain units of the company, may not be the sole decision of Government.”