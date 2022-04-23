ZESCO IS NOW IN SAFE HANDS – ROMEO KANGOMBE

Sesheke Member of Parliament Romeo Kangombe who is also serving as chairperson of the parliamentary committee on energy has charged that the state-owned power company, ZESCO is now under good management and is headed for greatness.

Hon. Kangombe has however noted with concern the continued well orchestrated attacks and propaganda against Zesco management by members of the opposition Patriotic Front (PF).

“Zesco is now in safe hands and we support the clean up at the company. We now have professionals who are focused on turning around the fortunes of this lucrative company which was abused for political expediency by the previous regime. We have seen well orchestrated propaganda targeted at members of the Zesco management in a bid to make the public lose confidence in the people running these offices. I wish to advise Zesco members to remain focused because those who have lost the cash cow at Zesco at still bitter,” said Kangombe.

“PF left ZESCO with a debt of over 2 billion dollars and the new management is working around the clock to restructure this debt but the same PF wants to divert the attention of management to less important issues like the dismissal of unqualified staff who were employed on political grounds. There’s continued propaganda against the chief procurement officer who is being accused of firing PF cadres but since when did a procurement manager start hiring and firing human resource? Sometimes when you lie try to be closer to the truth. Let Zesco management do its business the best way they know how,” added Kangombe.

And Zesco managing director Victor Mapani has assured the public that the company is doing everything possible to improve operations and service delivery. Speaking yesterday at the Engineering Institute of Zambia (EIZ) General Meeting, Mr. Mapani said Zesco is recovering from the shocks of poor management but so far everything is turning around.