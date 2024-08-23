For the first time in the history of Zambia



KARIBA TO SHUT DOWN



By JAMES KUNDA –

ZESCO is scheduled for a complete shut down of the Kariba power station early next month because of dangerously low levels of waters admissible for safe generation of electricity.



The current levels stand at a paltry 10 percent of the normal operation standards.

Zesco Head of Business Development Fitzpatrick Kapepe said the situation had been induced by the drought experienced in the 2023/2024 rainy season which saw low water inflows into the reseviours.



the shutdown of the Kariba complex would also coincide with the undertaking of scheduled maintenance works at Maamba Collieries thermal power plant in Sinazongwe, which was a composition of two coal fired units feeding a combined 300 MW of power into the national electri