ZESCO Launches Net Metering Program to Boost Renewable Energy Adoption



ZESCO Limited, Zambia’s national electricity utility, has announced the launch of its highly anticipated Net Metering Program, set to begin on August 1, 2024. This initiative, in line with The Electricity (Net Metering) Regulations, 2024, aims to promote the widespread adoption of renewable energy sources among ZESCO’s customers.



The Net Metering Program will allow customers, known as “prosumers,” to generate their own electricity from renewable energy sources, such as solar, and feed any excess power back into the ZESCO grid. This system will enable prosumers to offset their electricity bills, effectively reducing their energy costs.



30th July, 2024.