ZESCO LIMITED REPORTED TO THE OFFICE OF THE PUBLIC PROTECTOR FOR MISMANAGING ITS LOADSHEDDING SCHEDULE



The Organizers of the Fix Zesco Protest have formally reported the power utility company to the office of the public protector for mismanagement of the load shedding crisis and the continued breach of the Zambian constitution.



Addressing the Media in Lusaka today, one of the concerned citizens, Rizicky Fatacky, says Zesco Limited is abrogating article 173(1) which mandates every institution that offers a public service to be effective, impartial, fair and provide equitable provision of public services.



Ms. Fatacky says Zesco Limited owes citizens a duty of care to ensure they do their due diligence in their duty which includes conducting adequate research on possible factors that would affect the distribution of electricity and promptly implement preventive measures to ensure small businesses which fuel over 50% of the country’s economy.



She says the group wants the office of the public protector to compel zesco limited to follow the released load shedding schedule, order it to address the nation on the available electricity supply and to immediately provide sustainable long term solutions that will transition from hydro-electricity energy to other forms.



And another concerned member, Mwiza Zulu, who wonders what will happen if the next rain season will not be successful, says from the time the group announced the protests in June, the mismanagement of load shedding has worsened.



PN