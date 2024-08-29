ZESCO Losses as a result of poor leadership- Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

ZESCO Losses as a result of poor leadership



By Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba



Minister of Energy, Makozo Chikote has disclosed that ZESCO is losing $35million a month due to the current load-shedding.

We hold that this partly to gross negligence by the Board and its Management and the utter failure to manage the known crisis of the 2023/2024 drought.



Earlier, ZESCO had applied to the Energy Regulation Board (ERB) seeking a tarrif increase of upto 156%. ZESCO claimed that it needed $14million a month in emergency funds to afford power imports.



ZESCO needs to do the following;

1. Renogotiate the unfair and unprofitable agreements with; the Bulk Supplier Agreement (BSA) with Copperbelt Energy Corporation PLC whereby ZESCO sells electricty at a ridiculous rate which allows CEC to resell the the power at expensive rate making the private energy company and allowing it make it super profits.



2. The Power Purchase Agreements (PPA) with Independent Power Producers (IPP) such as Maamba Collieries, Ndola Energy and others whereby ZESCO buys the power at very expensive rate and sells it to the public at a lower rate thereby making ZESCO perpetually yoked to debt with the IPPs.



3. Stop the procurement and contract corruption occurring at ZESCO with wanton carelessness resulting in looting of the revenue of the utility company.



4. Review recent Power Purchase Agreements that have been signed since 2022 that,we understand, are similar to current agreements that are totally unfair and highly expensive to ZESCO.



5. Overstaffing.



6. A top-heavy management with ridiculous grades,hefty salaries and benefits.

7. Stop exports until further notice.