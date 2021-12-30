ZESCO MANAGING DIRECTOR ABOLISHES DIRECTORATES WITHOUT BOARD APPROVAL, FIRES DIRECTORS
Lusaka-30th December 2021
ZESCO Managing Director Victor Mapani has abolished some directorates and merged them into others.
The structural changes have seen the abolition of some directorates such as Commercial and Customer Services and Strategy and Corporate Affairs.
Mapani has also fired several Directors and has been accused of conducting an ethnic purge with over 30 senior members of staff fired.
The Directors fired so far are; Mr. Patrick Mwila (Strategy and Coorate Services) Mr. Chiti Mataka (Commercial and Customer Services) and Mrs. Rhoda Mwale (Human Resources).
Others are Director of Generation, Fidelis Mubiana, Kariba Power Station Manager, Alick Silavwe, Kafue Gorge Power Station Manager Wilson Banda,
Mapani is being criticized for abolishing directorates and firing its Directors without Board Approval.
ZESCO Limited is a vertically integrated electricity utility, which generates, transmits, distributes and supplies electricity in Zambia.
Yeah! Very good! VICTOR, Go a little bit more deeper. Without fear or favor. And come up to the surface as well, it also need some cleaning!! Do not fear, if they don’t like it let them tell to go. You are in charge you are the Boss you are an electrical engineer fear not those that do not know.well done. Operation clean up. Some more must go.
Cyprian Chitundu and Victor Mundende fired lots of people. Somehow no allegation of a tribal purge were made, or is it the media making up things? Is the Zesco board of directors unware? Sounds like another media concoction.
Director Mapani is on fame ground and heading in the right direction. ZESCO currently has a payroll with pf cadres most of whom are not ZESCO employees. So Mapani should clean Zesco.