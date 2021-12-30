ZESCO MANAGING DIRECTOR ABOLISHES DIRECTORATES WITHOUT BOARD APPROVAL, FIRES DIRECTORS

Lusaka-30th December 2021

ZESCO Managing Director Victor Mapani has abolished some directorates and merged them into others.

The structural changes have seen the abolition of some directorates such as Commercial and Customer Services and Strategy and Corporate Affairs.

Mapani has also fired several Directors and has been accused of conducting an ethnic purge with over 30 senior members of staff fired.

The Directors fired so far are; Mr. Patrick Mwila (Strategy and Coorate Services) Mr. Chiti Mataka (Commercial and Customer Services) and Mrs. Rhoda Mwale (Human Resources).

Others are Director of Generation, Fidelis Mubiana, Kariba Power Station Manager, Alick Silavwe, Kafue Gorge Power Station Manager Wilson Banda,

Mapani is being criticized for abolishing directorates and firing its Directors without Board Approval.

ZESCO Limited is a vertically integrated electricity utility, which generates, transmits, distributes and supplies electricity in Zambia.