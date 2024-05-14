ZESCO MD Takes Annual Leave Amid Load Shedding Crisis

In a surprising move, ZESCO Managing Director Victor Mapani has decided to take his annual leave at the height of the country’s ongoing electricity crisis, leaving many Zambians scratching their heads.

The decision comes as Zambians across the country continue to grapple with extensive load shedding, with many households experiencing over 8 hours of power cuts daily. ZESCO’s failure to adhere to its own load shedding schedule has drawn intense public scrutiny and criticism.

We find it just unbelievable that the MD would choose this time to go on leave, doesn’t he realize the country is in the midst of an energy emergency? Who’s going to be running the show while he’s gone?

ZESCO Board Chairperson Vickson Nc’ube defended Mapani’s leave, stating that it was a pre-planned vacation and not a forced leave as assumed by social media pages.

However, many remain skeptical about the timing of Mapani’s leave, and has us wondering if it’s a ploy to avoid scrutiny and accountability for ZESCO’s failures, this is just another example of how out-of-touch the leadership is with the reality on the ground.

As Zambians brace for more power outages, the question on everyone’s mind is whether Mapani’s annual leave will bring any relief to the country’s energy woes. For now, it seems the ZESCO boss is enjoying his vacation, while the rest of the nation is left in the dark.

