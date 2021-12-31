ZESCO NEW MD FIRES PF DIRECTORS AND SENIOR MANAGERS

ZESCO Managing Director Victor Mapani has abolished certain directorates at the utility.

He has also fired many PF Directors and senior managers.

He has fired the following appointed on tribal grounds by the previous regime:

1. Patrick Mwila Director Strategy and Corporate Affairs,

2. Chiti Mataka, Director Commercial and Customer Services,

3. Mrs. Rhoda Mwale, Director Human Resources and

4. Director Generation, Mr. Fidelis Mubiana.

SENIOR MANAGERS FIRED

1. Kariba Power Station Manager, Alick Silavwe,

2. Kafue Gorge Power Station Manager, Wilson Banda.

3. Dr Mwelwa

4. Chileshe Luputa

5. Bessie Banda



6. Isaac Chisanga

7. Felix Chifwaila

8. Alice simbaya

9. Brian Kambole

10. Dambile Kabemba

11. Thomas Nyirenda (DM CBD)



12. Mwalimu Silwembe

13. Kennedy Sichone

14. Percy Chisanga.

15. Mutale Mambwe – Malambo Worshop

17.Mathew Phiri – Malambo worshop

