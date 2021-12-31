ZESCO NEW MD FIRES PF DIRECTORS AND SENIOR MANAGERS
ZESCO Managing Director Victor Mapani has abolished certain directorates at the utility.
He has also fired many PF Directors and senior managers.
He has fired the following appointed on tribal grounds by the previous regime:
1. Patrick Mwila Director Strategy and Corporate Affairs,
2. Chiti Mataka, Director Commercial and Customer Services,
3. Mrs. Rhoda Mwale, Director Human Resources and
4. Director Generation, Mr. Fidelis Mubiana.
SENIOR MANAGERS FIRED
1. Kariba Power Station Manager, Alick Silavwe,
2. Kafue Gorge Power Station Manager, Wilson Banda.
3. Dr Mwelwa
4. Chileshe Luputa
5. Bessie Banda
6. Isaac Chisanga
7. Felix Chifwaila
8. Alice simbaya
9. Brian Kambole
10. Dambile Kabemba
11. Thomas Nyirenda (DM CBD)
12. Mwalimu Silwembe
13. Kennedy Sichone
14. Percy Chisanga.
15. Mutale Mambwe – Malambo Worshop
17.Mathew Phiri – Malambo worshop
It is a mere purge from ZESCO of those from the North-eastern Zambia so that room may be created for those from North-western Zambia. We know this boastful Mapani from UNZA to be Tonga doing HH’s bidding. The people he is firing are mostly degree holders, some with masters degrees. It has nothing to do with them having been appointed by PF. Some of them like Bessie Banda and many others got jobs with ZESCO when MMD was in power. This is nothing but pure ethnic cleansing.
Should we expect that he will replace these people with Tonga people?
Zambia Railways part 2.
We all remember what happened when Hachipuka was boss there.