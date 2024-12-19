ZESCO RECOVERS $4.9M IN CONTRACT DISPUTE



ZESCO says it has been awarded over US$4.9 million by the Court of Appeal in a case involving a contractor, Liaoning EFACEC Electrical Equipment Co JV China National Electrical Design and Research Institute, and its guarantor, Golden Lotus Insurance Company Limited.





In a statement, Tuesday, Zesco Spokesperson Matongo Maumbi stated that the award follows a dispute arising from a 2018 project for the construction of the Avondale 132/33/11kV substation and switching stations, funded by the World Bank.





“Zesco Limited announces two significant legal victories that demonstrate the corporation’s commitment to protecting public resources and ensuring accountability in all our operations. These judgments highlight the strength of Zesco’s legal processes and the corporation’s focus on fair and transparent practices”.



News Diggers