ZESCO RECOVERS OVER FOUR TONNES OF STOLEN COPPER CABLES



ZESCO Limited in Ndola has recovered more than 4, 600 kilogrammes of stolen copper cables from Neelkanth Metals Limited, equivalent to over four tons of copper.



This significant seizure was made possible by the vigilance and quick actions of local residents who raised the alarm about the theft.



ZESCO Senior Regional Manager Tom Daka, confirmed the recovery and attributed the success to the collaborative efforts of the community, who tipped the power utility company.



Mr. Daka says the stolen copper cables are crucial to the functionality of ZESCO’s electrical grid adding that theft of cables pose a severe threat to the stability of power supply in the region.



Mr. Daka further says theft of such infrastructure not only disrupts services but also puts lives at risk, especially in areas reliant on consistent electricity such as hospitals, schools, and homes.



D.M.Z