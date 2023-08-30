ZESCO REINTRODUCES ELECTRICITY SUBSIDY

ZESCO has announced the reintroduction of electricity connections subsidy.

The project has started with subdidy connections in Monze,Pemba and Gwembe districts.

The project is targeting 8,300 new electricity connections(7,800 for households, and 500 small scale enterprises).

The objective of the Electricity Service Access Project is to increase electricity access in Zambia’s targeted rural areas. There are three components to the project, the first component being on-grid electricity access expansion.

To support the ‘last mile’ connections, the project is also financing critical distribution network reinforcements and extensions through applying low-cost technologies where appropriate that will enable ZESCO to add new connections to the grid, complementing ongoing access expansion efforts by CPs in other parts of the country.

The second component is the off-grid electricity access expansion. This component is initially funding required upstream activities to enable the private sector participation in rural off-grid electrification, including identifying and scoping off-grid sites, helping the GRZ address the existing regulatory impediments, building the needed capacity at key institutions, and designing financial mechanisms.

Finally, the third component is the capacity building and project implementation support. This component is financing technical assistance (TA) to the GRZ to ensure that the project reaches its objective of enhancing and improving the enabling environment needed for a substantially scaled-up electrification effort.

Component A1 of the ESAP initially targeted to connect about 22,000 households(HH) at a subsidized connection fee of K250 and 1,000 small and Medium Scale Enterprises (SME