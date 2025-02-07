Zesco secures additional power imports & assures residential customers  of 7-hours of electricity supply

MEDIA BRIEFING BY ZESCO LIMITED BOARD CHAIRMAN, MR VICKSON NCUBE – UPDATES THE NATION ON THE STATE OF POWER SUPPLY AND LOAD MANAGEMENT





Update on Power Rationing:



Lusaka, Zambia, 7 February 2025



On Wednesday, 5 February, ZESCO published power rationing schedules indicating a minimum of four hours of daily power supply to residential customers while farmers, industries and commercial customers were allocated about seven hours of daily supply. The communicated committed supply was informed by how much electricity ZESCO was able to secure during the week.





The Corporation could not secure some imports from one of our regional suppliers due to path and related constraints.





This constraint has now been unlocked, enabling ZESCO to secure additional imports to complement our internal generation and support an increase in electricity supply. Given this improved supply-side position, residential customers will receive at least seven (7) hours of supply. Critical social services such as public hospitals, universities, water pumping stations remain exempted from power rationing.





ZESCO will continue to communicate transparently with all its stakeholders as the situation evolves. We appreciate the patience and cooperation of all our valued customers, partners, and stakeholders despite the very difficult situation we are all experiencing.

Thank you.



Issued by:

ZESCO Limited

(Original Copy Signed)

Vickson Ncube

Board Chairperson