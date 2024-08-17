ZESCO seeks to increase tariffs upto 156%- Amb Emmanuel Mwamba

By Amb Emmanuel Mwamba

ANOTHER ELECTRICITY TARIFF INCREASE COMING



…ZESCO seeks to increase tariffs upto 156% as an emergency tariff to raise revenues amounting to about US$14 million monthly…



The Energy Regulations Board (ERB) has received an application from ZESCO

Limited for the approval of an emergency tariff adjustment for its Residential, Commercial and Maximum Demand customer categories.



The aim of the application for an emergency tariff is to raise revenues amounting to about

US$14 million monthly to support the procurement of 300MW as follows:



i. 70MW from South Africa;

ii. 50MW from Mozambique; and

ii, 180 MW through the deployment of in-land diesel generators.



Increase the cost for customers consuming over 200 units



● Tarifs will rise between 50 and 156 percent.Maximum Demand Customers (e.g. Manufacturers, Farmers, Shopping Malls)

Maintain the current tariffs for 70% of the total electricity consumed in a month.



●Increase tariffs for 30% of the total electricity consumed in a month.



●The proposal results in an increase in tarifs by 50% – 143%.



However, customers with existing and active partial Emergency Power Supply Agreements (PSAs) with ZESCO will not be subjected to the emergency tariff changes.